New Garden Line Host In Houston

Skip Richter is the new host of “Garden Line” on KTRH in Houston. Richter takes over weekend show from longtime host Randy Lemon who died earlier this year.

“I’m excited to be hosting Garden Line and helping listeners have more bountiful gardens and beautiful landscapes,” said Richter. “Randy was an old friend going back to college when we lived in the same dorm. We will all miss him, and I consider it an honor to carry on the Garden Line tradition.”

Richter has served as the National Gardening Association’s regional horticulturist for the southeastern U.S. and is a contributing editor to Texas Gardener magazine.