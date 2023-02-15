Clara Kent Bounces Onto WYEP

91.3 FM WYEP, Pittsburgh’s non-profit community AAA music station, has added “More Bounce with Clara Kent” to the lineup. Kent is an Afro-Indigenous multidisciplinary artist working to uplift the creative community, especially for Black artists and youth, through her actions.

“I see artists all the time that have such great potential and they aren’t being given a chance because they’re local artists,” said Kent. “I am happy to join the WYEP team to help add to their efforts to highlight what the best of the Pittsburgh region has to offer music fans.”

The show debuts February 24 and airs every Friday evening.