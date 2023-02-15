Podcast Features The Special Olympics

“Agents of Inclusion” is a weekly show hosted by CBS Sports Radio host JR Jackson. The weekly show will highlight Special Olympics athletes’ stories and accomplishments to encourage listeners towards inclusion and action.

“We’re delighted to partner with Special Olympics and JRSportBrief on content and action that will demonstrate our commitment to genuine inclusion and will introduce listeners to Special Olympics athletes on a personal level they haven’t heard before,” said Lena Moss Glaser, Vice President and Executive Producer, Audacy’s 2400Sports.

“I’ve taken my CBS Sports Radio show on the road the past two years with Special Olympics to promote diversity and inclusion,” said Jackson, Founder, JRSportBrief Productions. “With the Media for the Movement Tour, we’ve popped up at more than 50 college campuses and professional sports teams to support this message.”

New programs drop on Wednesdays.