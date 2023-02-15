Helping Bay State Student Broadcasters

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association is looking for more Bay State broadcasters to join in the Student Broadcaster Scholarship Program. The program awards qualified students a $2,500 scholarship toward pursuing a degree in OTA Broadcasting.

The purpose of the statewide station/association-funded program is twofold. It supports future broadcast generations, as well as provides stations with a reputable program to partner with to earn EEO credit.

More detailed information about the program can be found Here.