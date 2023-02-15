CRS Power Hour Plans

CRS 2023 is launching “Power Hour” speaker sessions. Three speakers are set to present their own perspective on a given subject in a 15-to-20-minute talk style format.

The speakers will include:

• Alek Halverson, PD/personality at iHeart KAJA/San Antonio, with “Living The Dream – How A Younger Generation of Broadcasters Can Capture The Joy of Radio.”

• Mia McNeal, CMA Sr. Director of Industry Relations and Inclusion, with a talk titled “Beyond the Box: A Conversation on Expansive Inclusion.”

• Fred Jacobs, President of Jacobs Media, with a “Fred Talk” titled “The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be.”

Joey Tack, Chairman of the CRS 2023 Agenda Committee says the sessions are a most additional to attendee’s schedules. “Prepare to be inspired and perhaps even a little provoked at CRS this year! Our ‘Power Hour’ speakers have been hand-picked to help you connect the dots between the business of today and the future.”

The sessions are set for March 15 during CRS 2023 in Nashville. More information can be found Here.