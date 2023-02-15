Erickson, WSB Staying Together

Cox Media Group in Atlanta announced late Wednesday that Erick Erickson will continue hosting his midday show on WSB-AM/FM for three more years.

Erickson has been on-air with 95.5 WSB for 12 years, moving from weekends to evenings to afternoons before settling in the current mid-day timeslot.

His show is also heard on other CMG stations, including WDBO 107.3 FM/AM 580 (Orlando, FL), WGAU 98.7 FM/AM 1340 (Athens, GA), 102.3 KRMG (Tulsa, OK), 104.5 WOKV (Jacksonville, FL), and WHIO 1290 AM/95.7 FM (Dayton, OH).

“For more than a decade, Erick has done a great job of entertaining and informing the WSB audience about the biggest news stories of the day,” said Ken Charles, Director of Branding and Programming for 95.5 WSB. “I’m proud we’ll continue our partnership for another three years, and I’m excited about what new things we can create moving forward. The best is yet to come!”

“95.5 WSB is not just home, it’s the gold standard of talk radio, with incredible leadership from Ken Charles and Jaleigh Long,” Erickson said. “I fell into the role by accident 12 years ago. It’s not just the longest job I’ve had, it’s three hours of joy every day working with the best people in radio. I simply cannot imagine doing anything else anywhere else with any team other than the hard-working talent at 95.5 WSB.”

“Erick is an exceptionally rare talent, and we are thrilled that he’ll continue to be a huge part of 95.5 WSB for years to come,” said Jaleigh Long, Vice President and Market Manager, CMG Atlanta Radio.