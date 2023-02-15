Syndication For American Warrior Radio

Talk Media Network has added American Warrior Radio to its syndication stable. Ben Buehler-Garcia hosts the one-hour program that features first person stories of the men and women from military and first responder communities.

“We had been in discussions with several syndicators, but Josh stood out because he is a military Veteran and shares our passion for communicating these important stories.” said Buehler-Garcia. “Talk Media Network is the perfect partner to take American Warrior Radio to the next level.”

“Ben’s dedication to communicating the stories of our brave men and women is to be commended. We look forward to sharing American Warrior Radio with listeners around the world,” said Josh Leng, Talk Media Network CEO.