Gemini XIII Launches New Show

“The TJ Show” is the debut offering as Gemini XIII launches its Personality Network. TJ Taormina is a morning show vet with stops in NYC and Boston.

“TJ is the ideal launch partner for Gemini’s personality-driven network,” said Charles Steinhauer, Co-Founder and COO, Gemini XIII. “His content is joyful and fun and resonates with audiences across all audio platforms! We look forward to partnering with other personality-driven audio brands and stations soon.”

Along with the launch of the four-hour “TJ Show”, Gemini XIII announced the hiring of Scotty Meyers as VP of Entertainment.