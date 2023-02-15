A Promotion In The Poconos

Elizabeth Pembleton will take over as Regional Vice President/Market Manager for Allentown and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Pennsylvania for Cumulus Media March 1. Cumulus owns and operates eight radio station brands in the area.

“I have had the pleasure of working side-by-side with Liz since 2011. She is an outstanding leader and is hard-working and passionate about our business and serving our team, listeners, and customers. This is a great opportunity for us to recognize and promote one of our best,” said Ron Giovanniello, Regional VP, Cumulus Pennsylvania.

“I am honored to expand my role with Cumulus and to lead these great teams. This was a natural fit for me – while I’ve been part of the business community in the Lehigh Valley for nearly 30 years, my home is the Poconos, in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton DMA, where I’ve lived since the early ‘80s,” said Pembleton.