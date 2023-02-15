Shreveport Valentine’s Day Cheer

Cumulus stations in Shreveport, LA collected hundreds of handmade Valentine’s Day cards for hospitalized Children. The 3rd Annual Cards 4 Kids Drive benefited patients checking in for treatment at Shriners Children’s Hospital.

“The Shreveport campus of Shriners Children’s Shreveport was the first Shriners hospital in the world, and we’re so proud to partner with them for our annual radiothon and Cards 4 Kids events,” said Jay Michaels, Operations Manager. “When patients come in to receive the world-class care at Shriners today and throughout this month, they’ll be greeted with a handmade Valentine card and wishes of encouragement from our big-hearted listeners in Shreveport and the East Texas area.

Cumulus Media’s 101.1 KRMD, Magic 102.9 KVMA, KQHN Q97.3, and Lite Rock 100.7 KRMD-AM all participated in this year’s record-breaking Cards 4 Kids Drive.