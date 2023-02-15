How Many Spots is Too Many Spots?

As the commercials churn on, the Program Director can hear the clicking of radio dials away from his or her station. What’s a PD to do? The station needs the revenue and will squeeze every possible dime out of that 60 minutes. The PD believes the way to more revenue is higher ratings from stronger content and long commercial breaks does not increase the ratings.

It’s radio’s biggest criticism; playing too many commercials every hour and turning away listeners. With the Country Radio Seminar just a few weeks away, we took the question of how many is too many to several Country Radio PD’s. Here’s what they had to say…

Nikki Thomas is the PD and Morning Show Host at Bristol Broadcasting’s WXBQ in Bristol, Virginia. “I’m a fan of unit based stopsets. Twelve. Twelve “minutes” can be brutal and excruciating if they’re full of :10’s…:15.s…:30’s…60’s and there’s no specific rule as to how they’re put together. 12 minutes of :15’s and :30’s…is like a stopset in dog years.

Senior Vice President of Programming at iHeartMedia Atlanta Meg Stevens says, “Limited inventory is great and beneficial for the product. Firm believer that you can have a great radio station with compelling content no matter what the spot load is.”

Mark Razz at WXTU in Philadelphia says, “10 feels right.”

Charlie Cook, the VP of Country for Cumulus and PD at WSM-FM and WKDF-FM says six. “Two three minute spot sets and I would promote that. I would also be in another line of work in about 6 months.”

Carletta Blake from iHeartMedia’s WGAR in Cleveland. “Are you trying to get me fired? Seriously though, it’s not always about how many minutes you play, it’s about where they play, and what content you have around them. Commercial minutes are one of the catch-22s of a programmer, but commercials can play to your benefit even if the spot block is longer than you would like if you can place it strategically and control the content around it.

Marci Braun at WUSN in Chicago: “I would be more concerned with Units per hour than minutes per hour, honestly. Keep that to 10 Units per hour, and I’d be a happy girl – and hopefully sales would be too.”