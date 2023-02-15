Rogan Tops Edison Research Chart

Edison says its most recent top 50 podcast chart has been expanded to include a sample of weekly podcast listeners age 13-17, and allows podcast producers and networks to understand the teen segment of the Gen Z podcast listeners.

The Q4 ranker includes increased sample size implemented last year, which allows for more recency in reporting and robust cuts of data. The latest ranker includes measurement from the previous two quarters with a total sample size of 10,597 weekly podcast listeners age 13+.

The top 10 shows based on measurement from Q3 2022 – Q4 2022 are:

The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Crime Junkie

3. The Daily

4. This American Life

5. Morbid: A True Crime Podcast

6. The Ben Shapiro Show

7. Stuff You Should Know

8. Call Her Daddy

9. Office Ladies

10. My Favorite MurderThe top four podcasts showed no change in rank from Q3, even when comparing those age 18+ in Q3 with those age 13+ in Q4.

