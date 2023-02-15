AdLarge Signs PodCo

AdLarge announced today that they have added the PodCo Network to their Podcast portfolio. PodCo produces several podcasts hosted by television stars from both Disney and Nickelodeon.

PodCo Founder & CEO, Brendan Rooney commented on the announcement, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with AdLarge. They understand PodCo’s vision for shaping the future of podcasting and have a team of capable people, who are willing to work tirelessly to help us achieve our financial and strategic goals.”

“This collection of shows from the team at Podco are infused with unfettered nostalgia, bringing fans closer than ever to their all-time favorite shows,” added Cathy Csukas, CEO of AdLarge. “Growing up watching these stars in their homes, listeners are finding themselves captivated by the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience and we’re delighted to bring this passionate and highly engaged audience to our advertisers.”