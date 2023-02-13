WCYQ Knoxville Adds Afternoon Co-Host

Hanah May is joining afternoon drive host Opie Joe on SummitMedia’s 100.3 The Wolf in Knoxville, TN. May most recently worked as a reporter and multimedia journalist for the Sinclair Broadcast Group in Chattanooga.

“Hanah is a strong communicator and team builder,” said Brian “Opie Joe” Creason, WCYQ PD. “With her dynamic personality, East Tennessee is going to fall in love with her. I’m excited to get her on the radio.”

“Since I was knee high to a grasshopper, I have listened to country music, especially Hank Jr. and Chris Ledoux, and new country too,” said May. “I feel extremely blessed to join Opie and The Wolf in my hometown and am excited to start this journey!”

May spent some time as a Promotions Assistant at the station in 2022.