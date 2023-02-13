Superadio Three Market Promotions

Superadio Networks has announced promotions for three staff members in its

NYC, Chicago, and Boston offices. Raphael George, Kimberly Sawyer and Dianne Cook will continue to report to Superadio President Eric Faison.

In New York, Raphael George has been promoted to Director, Affiliate Sales and Content. Chicago based affiliate sales veteran Kimberly Sawyer, has been promoted to Media Relations and Affiliate Sales. In the Superadio Boston office, Dianne Cook has been named Operations and Distribution Manager.

“These appointments are well deserved,” said Faison, “Dianne, Raphael and Kim are

invaluable contributors to the success of the company and have been integral in

maintaining the high standards in customer service and quality programming that

are synonymous with Superadio.”