Progressive has jumped back into the top slot on the Media Monitors list. Last week’s number one, Babbel dropped to second place on the list.

With 52,577 spots aired last week the insurance giant is in first. Language tutor Babbel checked in with 47,103 ads.

Rounding out the top five: ZipRecruiter 38,544, Upside 36,680, and Indeed 30,317.