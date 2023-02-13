Extra Duties For K-FROG’s Froglear

Heather Froglear has added Brand Manager to her resume at KRFG-FM/KXFG-FM in Riverside, CA. She will continue her role as Music Director at K-FROG.

“Heather Froglear has been a champion of the K-FROG brand for three decades, and I couldn’t think of anyone more fitting to lead this station forward,” said Michael Valenzuela, SVP/MM, Audacy Riverside. “Despite her years of service to this community, she still remains as one of the most active and engaging personalities in both Southern California and in country radio.”

“For nearly 30 years, I’ve been blessed to work and create great radio at KFRG,” said Froglear. “It’s time to put my pom-poms down and assume the role of coach for an iconic, heritage brand and a station I so dearly love and believe in. For that I could not be more thrilled.”

Froglear has been entertaining the Southern California market weekday mornings for nearly three-decades. In addition, she is also the afternoon drive host for Seattle sister station 100.7 The Wolf Seattle (KKWF-FM), and host of Audacy’s syndicated show “90’s Country with Heather.”