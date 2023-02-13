NuVoodoo’s Consumer Behavior Snapshot

NuVoodoo Media Services has set up a series of free webinars in March revealing the results of its Guide to Digital Advertising and Audio Entertainment survey. The study offers marketing insights from more than 5,300 14–54-year-olds surveyed in January.

“The VoodooVision Study” is a snapshot of consumer behavior across social, mobile, podcasting, streaming, connected TV, and other digital advertising ecosystems,” said Carolyn Gilbert, Founder and President, NuVoodoo Media Services. “We will also explore digital privacy issues and share how users feel about having their location and online activity tracked. Marketers will better understand the limits of digital campaign results attribution in 2023 and will learn about alternative ways to find and target digital audiences in an age of increasingly tracking-free advertising,” added PJ Kling, Vice President, Marketing, NuVoodoo Media Services, and webinar co-presenter.

Registration and information on the March 2nd, March 6th and March 21st webinars can be found Here.