WSHE Sends Valentine Wishes In Chicago

SHE 100.3 / WSHE Chicago collected and delivered over 10,000 handmade Valentine’s Day Cards for La Rabida Children’s Hospital. Over the past seven years the Valentine’s Day Cards for Kids campaign has garnered move than75,000 cards.

“We’re thrilled to be involved in this amazing partnership between LaRabida Children’s Hospital and our wonderful 100.3 listeners! This unique program combines kind hearts, deserving children, and the incredible power of local radio,” said Jimmy Steal, VP of Brand and Content for the Hubbard Broadcasting Station.

“It’s just so heartwarming and wonderful to know that there’s so many people and organizations in Chicago that would take the time to do something like this,” said Brenda Wolf, President & CEO of LaRabida Children’s Hospital. “This really means so much to our kids, families, and staff.”