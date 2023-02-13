New APD Z104.3 Baltimore

Mike Klein has been named Assistant Program director for iHeart’s Z104.3 (WZFT-FM) in Baltimore. Klein will continue his on-air duties and report to Program Director Rob Kruz.

“Mike Klein is Baltimore through and through. His commitment and dedication in executing compelling, local radio is unmatched making him the perfect choice to take on this new role at Z104.3,” said Kruz. “I look forward to continue to work closely with Mike in the quest for Baltimore domination!”

“Having the ability two years ago to come home to Maryland to host afternoons at Z104.3 was a dream come true,” said Klein. “Now to return to the programming ranks in my hometown is even better.”