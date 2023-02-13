CRS Valentine’s Day Sale

A $90 savings on the full CRS 2023 registration rate is being offered Valentine’s Day. The one-day offer is a 14 percent savings on the full registration price.

The Valentine’s Day promotion does not apply to single day passes. Single day passes are $249. They include access to panels, speakers, luncheons, and networking destinations on the day of pass purchase, except Wednesday’s New Faces of Country Music® show.

CRS 2023 is set for March 13-15 in Nashville. More information and registration details can be found Here.