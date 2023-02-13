Record Breaking Tulsa Fundraiser

The K95.5 (KWEN-FM) 9th Annual K95.5 Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon raised more than $200,000 to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Cox Media Group station used its airwaves and social media pages for two days to encourage listeners to call in and donate while sharing stories of local patients.

“This event is always a labor of love for the K95.5 team, but one that we look forward to every year,” said Matt Bradley, KWEN Director of Branding and Programming. “The strength these children and families show during such a scary time is all the motivation we need to keep pushing towards our next big benchmark – $2 million.”

“We continue to be blown away by what K95.5 continues to raise. The money they raised will go directly to those patients and families fighting cancer and other diseases,” said Scott Hunshelwood, Director of Music and Audio at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Thank you, Green Country for your continued support.”

This event launched the annual partnership between St. Jude and CMG Tulsa that also includes their annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and the St. Jude 5K Walk/Run.