After More Than 20 Years, Cumming Moving On

The NAB’s Senior Vice President for Communications Ann Marie Cumming is leaving the organization. She’s accepted the position of Executive Director of the Congressional Club Museum and Foundation.

Cumming joined NAB’s Government Relations department in 1994. She later moved to Communications where she held a variety of positions from coordinator to consultant and eventually senior vice president and head of communications. She left NAB for a time to live overseas with her family and rejoined the organization in 2011. Ann Marie has led media relations efforts on behalf of the association and NAB Show and oversaw NAB’s Research and Public Service divisions. Prior to NAB, Ann Marie worked on Capitol Hill for Senator Patrick Leahy.

Cumming’s last day at the NAB is February 21st.