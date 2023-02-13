New Show About Africa Launches

TEDxAccra has launched an exclusive 8-part podcast series in partnership with The Change Africa Podcast, the podcast series that democratises African thought leadership by platforming the ideas, lives and impact of change-makers and doers at the fore of Africa’s transformation.

Hosted by Acast, The Change Africa Podcast: A TEDxAccra Special is an 8-episode weekly series that will feature in-depth discussion into the work and impact of the “TEDxAccra Agents of Change” speakers. Each podcast episode will be dedicated to one of the 2022 speakers who come from the fields of Education, Tech, Sports, Social Impact, and Creative Arts.

Tim Yaw Struthers, TEDxAccra Curator “The TEDxAccra team has long admired the Change Africa Podcast, so we are thrilled to partner with the team to launch this special series. Our collective mission is to highlight the work of Africans on the continent and in the diaspora who are making tangible and long-lasting changes in their respective fields. The launch of this series will allow these voices to be heard on the global stage.”

Isaac Aboah, Change Africa Podcast Host “The conversations on the Change Africa Podcast always present a cathartic, refreshing meditation on the works of our guests by presenting a space for them to be authentic and vulnerable. The podcast always reveals the deeper meaning and purpose of their change journeys. And this is why the TEDxAccra collaboration is so meaningful to us, as we help discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyse impact in consonance with TED’s mission.”