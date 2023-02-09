Rare Morning Show Host Opportunity

We are searching for our next morning show superstar. First time since the station debuted in 2013. During this time, the station and morning show has consistently ranked #1 or #2 among the Female 25-54 target audience.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a great locally owned station, driven by superb management, that invests in its people, marketing, and resources (the studios will blow your mind). A very stable and successful operation with the cluster of stations leading the market in ratings and revenue.

The BIG 98.7 morning show has been a high profile, personality-driven show with huge top-of-mind awareness and cume audience. Our next morning host must embrace this position with a dedication to all aspects of a successful morning show. We need someone that is a hard worker, passionate about personality-driven radio, realizes the importance of being out in the community, and understands the significance of social media in building brand depth and loyalty.

We want to hear from you and prove that you are creative and imaginative, have an incredible work ethic, and are driven to WIN. Show us you are a “difference maker” and can consistently grab listeners’ attention. As well, prove to us you have great writing skills and understand the importance of working with sales to generate listener benefits and revenue opportunities.

In return, you will be given plenty of resources to execute a successful morning show. A commitment to a 3 person show with a strong co-host. Management that believes in the value of personality radio and a marketing/promotional budget that rivals Top 50 market expenditures.

BIG 98.7 is located in Fargo, ND and you will be amazed at the quality of living in Fargo-Moorhead. It has one of the youngest media age population in the U.S. and a strong economy with top-tier employers like Microsoft which has a significant presence in the market with over 2000 employees.

The salary for this position is highly competitive. This type of opportunity in radio does not come along often. Great pay, Amazing operators, a successful track record with strong resources to get the job done.

Send us your package to [email protected]

BIG 98.7 (KLTA) is owned by Radio FM Media and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.