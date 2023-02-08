WBEB Philadelphia Adds ‘Deliah’

Audacy’s adult contemporary station WBEB (101.1FM, B101) has added the late-night program Delilah to its schedule, starting Monday.

The show will air on WBEB weeknights from 7 p.m. to midnight Eastern Time. The addition of WBEB helps Delilah reach listeners of more than 150 radio stations across the country.

“Thank you, B101!” said Delilah. “I love everything about Philly, from the Museum of Art to the amazing public art displayed so beautifully on all the buildings. I love the people of this city, the food, the cheese steaks, the rich history, the Liberty Bell, Rittenhouse Square, the Brandywine River, Independence Square and City Center. It’s so good to be back with the folks I love!”

“We’re very excited to add Delilah to B101,” said David Yadgaroff the Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy Philadelphia. “Her iconic show is the perfect addition to our lineup, and I know our listeners and advertisers will embrace her.”