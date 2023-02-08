Baltimore Station Comes up Big For Salvation Army

WLIF-FM in Baltimore teamed up with The Salvation Army of Central Maryland for “Bundle Up Baltimore,” the station’s annual campaign to collect coats, scarves, hats, gloves, socks, blankets and other warm clothing for those in need in the Baltimore area.

What the station collected: 1,887 coats for adults and children, 116 blankets and numerous hats, scarfs, gloves and socks.

The Salvation Army will distribute the children’s’ coats, as well as the hats, scarves and socks, to select schools in the Baltimore area. A portion of the adult coats and blankets have been distributed to St. Vincent de Paul – a local charitable organization – while the rest will be given to a women’s group in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood in West Baltimore.