Bob Miller Gets Top Honor from Magazine

Sports broadcaster Bob Miller of WFMD (930 AM) in Frederick, Maryland has been named Frederick Magazine’s Radio Personality of the Year.

The honor was bestowed upon Miller based on reader votes during the magazine’s recent contest. Miller has worked for WFMD since 1994.

“I am humbled and honored to win favorite radio personality as voted on by the readers of Frederick Magazine,” Miller said in a statement. “I am in fine company with two people who I love and adore in this business, Dina Carole and Tom Whalen. Again thank you for this honor, Frederick Magazine.”