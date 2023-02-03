NAB Establishes ‘Broadcast District’ at NAB Show

The West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center will be home to NAB Show’s new Broadcast District, a destination for radio and TV broadcasters offering educational sessions, networking and special events. The show is April 15th – 19th.

“We are excited to enhance the experience for broadcasters with a centralized location that emphasizes community building and makes it easy to navigate the Show,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs April Carty-Sipp. “TV and Radio broadcasters will receive tangible takeaways to help them generate revenue, streamline expenses and innovate while getting insights into what’s next for their business through a tailored experience designed to meet their needs.”

Exhibits in the West Hall are organized around three destinations:

Connect – Explores content distribution and delivery, from cloud computing to new media infrastructure and innovations to boost productivity.

Capitalize – Where content meets commerce, including next-generation technologies that are creating new revenue streams and fueling the content economy.

Intelligent Content– Highlights content personalization using data, AI and automation tools that enable customized and immersive content.

The Broadcast District includes:

– NAB Show Conference sessions focused on radio and television

– NAB Small and Medium Market Radio Forum

– NAB Diversity Symposium

– NAB Leadership Foundation’s Focus on Leadership Speaker Series

– Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference

Badge access may vary for each conference.

Also located within the Broadcast District is the TV and Radio HQ, a networking destination for broadcasters. Open Sunday, April 16 – Tuesday, April 18, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., the TV and Radio HQ will feature:

NAB Member Lounge – For NAB members to host impromptu meetings, relax, connect with fellow broadcasters and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

NAB Sip-and-Speak Series – A daily series of quick, intimate Q-and-A discussions with the most influential leaders in broadcasting; complimentary beverages included.

Discussion Den – A forum for deep-dive discussions and workshops on topics of interest to broadcasters.

Resource Row – Includes NAB Affinity Program Partners offering exclusive services and cost-saving solutions for NAB members.

– Includes NAB Affinity Program Partners offering exclusive services and cost-saving solutions for NAB members. Happy Hour Events–Social gatherings for television and radio broadcasters, featuring entertainment and networking.