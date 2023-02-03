NAB Establishes ‘Broadcast District’ at NAB Show

The West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center will be home to NAB Show’s new Broadcast District, a destination for radio and TV broadcasters offering educational sessions, networking and special events. The show is April 15th – 19th.
“We are excited to enhance the experience for broadcasters with a centralized location that emphasizes community building and makes it easy to navigate the Show,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs April Carty-Sipp. “TV and Radio broadcasters will receive tangible takeaways to help them generate revenue, streamline expenses and innovate while getting insights into what’s next for their business through a tailored experience designed to meet their needs.”
Exhibits in the West Hall are organized around three destinations:
- Connect– Explores content distribution and delivery, from cloud computing to new media infrastructure and innovations to boost productivity.
- Capitalize– Where content meets commerce, including next-generation technologies that are creating new revenue streams and fueling the content economy.
- Intelligent Content– Highlights content personalization using data, AI and automation tools that enable customized and immersive content.
The Broadcast District includes:
– NAB Show Conference sessions focused on radio and television
– NAB Small and Medium Market Radio Forum
– NAB Diversity Symposium
– NAB Leadership Foundation’s Focus on Leadership Speaker Series
– Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference
Badge access may vary for each conference.
Also located within the Broadcast District is the TV and Radio HQ, a networking destination for broadcasters. Open Sunday, April 16 – Tuesday, April 18, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., the TV and Radio HQ will feature:
- NAB Member Lounge– For NAB members to host impromptu meetings, relax, connect with fellow broadcasters and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
- NAB Sip-and-Speak Series– A daily series of quick, intimate Q-and-A discussions with the most influential leaders in broadcasting; complimentary beverages included.
- Discussion Den– A forum for deep-dive discussions and workshops on topics of interest to broadcasters.
- Resource Row– Includes NAB Affinity Program Partners offering exclusive services and cost-saving solutions for NAB members.
- Happy Hour Events–Social gatherings for television and radio broadcasters, featuring entertainment and networking.