Jessi Cruickshank to Launch ‘Phone a Friend’ Podcast

Comedian Jessi Cruickshank is launching a new podcast in partnership with Acast.

The show, Phone a Friend, will see Cruickshank explore trending topics with ordinary people, whom she’ll call on the telephone during the program.

“I’ve always had a face for podcasting,” Cruickshank joked on Tuesday. “Now I’ll finally get to use it on a platform where I can say all the things I can’t say anywhere else. Because you can’t get in trouble from a podcast, can you?” (Reporter’s note: You can.)

Anyway, the first episode of the program will debut February 9, with Dan Levy as the premiere guest. New episodes will be distributed across major podcast platforms every Thursday.

“Jessi’s entrance to the world of podcasting brings a true luminary to the space and marks one of the most significant podcast launches by a Canadian entertainer to-date,” Heather Gordon, the managing director at Acast, said in a statement. “It’s a point of pride for us that Jessi entrusted Acast to launch Phone a Friend, allowing us to provide fans with an intimate new channel where they can engage with her and giving brands unparalleled access to a media heavyweight.”

In addition to distributing the show, Acast is handling ad sales for Phone a Friend, with the first ad buyers including Peloton.