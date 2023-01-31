NAB to Host Recruitment Webinar

The National Association of Broadcasters will host a webinar focused on recruitment strategies for radio and television stations to help draw new sales and programming talent.

The webinar will take place Wednesday, February 1 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. NAB Vice President of Member Experience Bradford Caldwell will host the event along with NAB’s Chief Diversity Officer Michelle Duke.

A panel of experts will be moderated by Kristin Russum, the director of organizational strategy for TriNet. Participants on the panel include:

Katherine Barnett, senior vice president, Human Resources, Hearst Television;

Julie Dreixler, vice president, chief human resources officer, Graham Media Group;

David Ondrea, Recruitment Marketing & Employee Brand – Talent Acquisitions, Educational Media Foundation K-LOVE & Air1 Media Networks; and

Reda Shemelya, corporate human resources director, Forcht Group of Kentucky

NAB members can register for the webinar HERE.