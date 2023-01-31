AURN Promotes Anderson to Chief Revenue Officer

American Urban Radio Networks has promoted William “Andy” Anderson to the position of chief revenue officer. He previously served as the company’s president of sales, and worked for Billboard magazine in an advertising director role before joining AURN.

“Andy’s success in developing a vision and providing strong leadership for growing company-wide activities and strategies focused on generating, maintaining and increasing revenue is unparalleled,” Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, the CEO of AURN, said on Tuesday. “This is a well-earned promotion”.

Since joining AURN four years ago, Anderson has been credited with helping AURN grow its station affiliations, launch the AURNGAMING initiative and adding various digital expansions, including a new push into podcasting and programmatic marketing.