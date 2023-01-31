Dan Mason Retires from KKOH

After more than 49 years on the air, Dan Mason has stepped away from the microphone.

The long-time program director and afternoon on-air host for KKOH (780 AM, KOH) in Reno announced his retirement on Tuesday. He was named one of the best radio programmers by Radio Ink Magazine twice during his career.

Mason spent 28 of his 49 years at KOH; he previously worked at radio stations in Michigan before moving to Nevada to join KBUL (98.1 FM) in Carson City and KHIT-FM.

“It has been an honor to helm this extraordinary radio station for 28 years, but the time has come for someone else to take the mantle,” Mason said in a statement. “My wife of 42 years is ready for that Alaskan cruise she’s had her eye on!”

“The day has come to announce my colleague, mentor, and friend Dan Mason’s retirement,” Jennifer Odom, the vice president and market manager for Cumulus Media in Reno, said on Tuesday. “His unwavering dedication to KOH for over 28 years, exceptional work ethic, and commitment to excellence have never faltered through any situation. News Talk 780 KOH is the powerhouse it is today because of Dan. Working with Dan has been one of the highlights of my career. We will miss Dan ‘Mad Dog’ Mason immensely and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

In addition to his work for the radio station, Mason served as the vice chair of the Nevada Emergency Communications Committee, the group that oversees the Emergency Alert System throughout Nevada.