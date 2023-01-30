Deadline Nears for MIW Mentorship Program

The deadline is nearing to apply for the Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW) Elevating Women in Audio mentorship program.

The program is a year-long experience that helps provide opportunities for women who are interested in management positions in the audio industry. The program connects mentees with illustrious individuals in the radio and audio industry, who provide advice on how to help advance careers in the space.

The mentorship is available to one female brand manager, content/program director, assistant program director, and/or music director from any U.S. based music format. Applications are open now and are being accepted HERE through Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Past mentees include: Leslie Scott, Vice President of Digital Audio Content, Audacy Inc.; Grisel Barajas, a rising programming star who passed unexpectedly in 2020; ICE, Amanda Habrowski, Assistant Program Director/Middays Host, iHeart Las Vegas, and most recently Traci LaTrelle, WHUR-FM Music Director and Assistant Programming Director.

For more information on MIW and the Elevating Women in Radio: MIW-Luminate Mentorship program, visit www.radioMIW.com.