iHeart Reaches Deal with Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins broadcasts are returning to iHeartMedia stations in the Miami market.

On Monday, iHeartMedia Miami said it had reached a deal with the pro-football team to bring all Miami Dolphins games along with pre-game and post-game coverage on WBGG (105.9 FM) and WINZ (940 AM, Fox Sports Radio), starting with the 2023-2024 season.

“We are excited about this partnership and honored to be the new broadcast home of the Miami Dolphins,” Kevin LeGrett, the president of iHeartMedia Sports, said in a statement. “The Miami Dolphins are the city’s premiere sports team, and with the massive multi-platform reach and scale that iHeartMedia can provide, we have the ability to deliver great programming and coverage to millions of fans across the state and beyond.”

“iHeartMedia Miami is thrilled to welcome the Miami Dolphins back home,” Shari Gonzalez, the market president for iHeartMedia Miami and Fort Lauderdale, said. “It’s an honor to again partner with the Dolphins for years to come and to help expand the opportunities to touch the team’s local and worldwide fan base.”

The deal marks the return of Miami Dolphins broadcasts to iHeartMedia since 2015. The games were previously heard on Audacy’s WQAM (560 AM) through a deal that ended with the current football season.