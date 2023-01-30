Edison to Release Gen Z, Boomer Studies

Edison Research will release two new studies during the first quarter of 2023.

The studies are Hit Play, Boomer: Podcasting’s 55+ Opportunity in partnership with NPR and The Gen Z Podcast Listening Report with SiriusXM’s SXM Media.

“Everything we do at Edison Research works to drive the audio space forward with the highest quality data,” Megan Lazovick, the vice president of Edison Research, said in a statement. “We believe these two studies will help advertisers understand the opportunities for audio to reach these two important generations and of course help the media companies who can deliver these audiences.”

Presentation dates and registration information will be released in the future.