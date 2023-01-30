Be Different, Be Better

(By Rick Fink) One of my favorite motivational or self-help speakers is Jim Rohn. Jim inspired many to think differently and encouraged us to be better than we once thought we could be.

While Jim had a unique way of saying things, like “You GOTTA read the Booook”, “Don’t say, ‘If I could, I wouldddd.’ Say, ‘If I can, I will.’”. One of my favorite lines, that had a tremendous impact on me was, “Don’t talk like they talk, don’t act like they act, don’t go where they go, don’t doooooo what they do, don’t be like the 97%, be different”.

Are you like every other media rep? Do you talk like they talk? Do you act like they act? Do you go where they go? Or do you do it differently?

Unfortunately, too many media reps do what everyone else does. Eight times out of ten, it’s not the media reps’ fault. They are simply doing what they were taught and trained to do.

So, what is it that can make you DIFFERENT? Do you ask better and deeper questions, or do you ask the same old CNA questions that everyone else uses? Do you create better, more in-depth proposals, or are you presenting the “package of the week/month”? Do you create strategies and write creative ads or just meaningless, ho-hum cliché filled ads? Do you talk about your stations more than you talk about your clients’ businesses and how you might help them? Do you create and present IDEAS to help grow their business, or do you simply present a station promotion or basic ad schedule?

One of the keys to being a professional media rep is being different.

“Don’t talk like they talk, don’t act like they act, don’t go where they go, don’t do what they do. Be the 3% – be different”.

Do you know how to be DIFFERENT?

Jim Rohn would also say, “Don’t wish it was easier, wish you were better. Don’t wish for less problems, wish for more skills. Don’t wish for less challenge, wish for more wisdom.”

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink is President of ENS Media USA and Business Partner with Wayne Ens of Ens Media Inc. Ens Media specializes in helping media companies across Nort hAmerica create stronger partnerships with locally owned businesses and increase stations’ local direct sales with several proven revenue-generating programs.