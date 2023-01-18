Gomez Named Music Director at WIHT

iHeartMedia has promoted Nick Gomez to music director at its Washington, D.C. Top 40 station WIHT (99.5 FM). Gomez will report to Rob Kruz, the station’s program director, and will be responsible for music programming and other content.

“Nick’s passion for music and enthusiasm for all things pop culture make him the perfect choice for Music Director on HOT 99.5,” Kruz said on Wednesday. “When he arrived at HOT 99.5 last summer, Nick expressed a desire to take this next step in his career, and he’s continually exceeded all expectations. I’m thrilled to have Nick as the face of our station, work alongside our label partners and lead our music efforts.”

“I’m thrilled to expand my role with iHeartMedia Washington, D.C. and elevate my contributions to HOT 99.5’s impressive brand as Music Director,” Gomez said. “It’s a dream come true to work with this team at a station with this kind of legacy. I’m excited to continue working alongside Rob Kruz, Jeff Kapugi and at the world-class team at iHeartMedia Washington, D.C.”

Gomez joined WIHT as an evening on-air host last year. He started his career at iHeartMedia’s WHTZ (100.3 FM, Z100) in New York City, where he worked as an intern.