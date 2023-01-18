Bob Lima, Stalwart of Southern Radio, Dies

Bob Lima, a stalwart of the Southern radio industry whose career spanned several stations, died Wednesday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Lima’s work spanned several decades in the radio industry, with on-air and programming roles at stations owned by iHeartMedia (then Clear Channel), New South Radio and others. Among the stations where he worked were WGMA (99.7 FM) in Silver Springs Shore; WVMI (93.7 FM, now WMJY) in Biloxi; and WOAH (106.3 FM) in Hinesville, Georgia.

“Bob was the Operations Manager in Biloxi, but everyone really thought of him as the GM,” Clay Holladay, the president of New South Radio and MS Broadcasters, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lima is survived by his wife, Stella, his daughter Julie and his three grandchildren. Memorial arrangements will be announced on his website in the future.