Hill Named Permanent Host of Vox’s ‘The Weeds’ Podcast

Jonquilyn Hill will remain the host of Vox Media’s policy podcast The Weeds, where she has served as an interim host since September.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning by Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma and executive director for audio Katherine Wells.

“The Weeds is a cornerstone of Vox’s mission to empower our audience to better understand the world around them,” Sharma said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to usher in a new era at The Weeds with a host who keenly understands the importance of fostering inclusive conversations about the decisions shaping our country and world.”

“Jonquilyn brings years of experience as an audio journalist covering government, politics, and policy,” Wells affirmed. “From the moment she first started hosting the show, we were blown away by her ability to breathe life into the policy decisions that shape our daily lives. I’m incredibly excited for the show’s next chapter, and couldn’t think of a better person to helm it.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to sit in The Weeds host chair. I’ve listened to the podcast in all its iterations, and it’s been such a helpful and interesting deep dive into the policies that shape our world,” Hill said. “In a time where the systems we have in place are more confusing than ever, I’m excited to cut through the noise and get to the heart of the matter alongside our listeners.”

Hill joined Vox Media last year as a senior producer for several podcasts that explain topical issues to listeners, including Today, Explained and the science-focused show Unexplainable. She joined from Washington, D.C.-area public radio station WAMU (88.5 FM), where she worked on news programs and an investigative journalism show.