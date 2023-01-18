Crawford Named Assistant PD at WSB Atlanta

Cox Media Group has appointed Chris Crawford as assistant program director at Atlanta-based news station WSB (750 AM, 95.5 FM).

Chris will work with the WSB team to support all aspects of the station’s on-air and off-air strategic executions. He comes to WSB after serving as the operations manager and morning show producer at WDBO (580 AM, 107.3 FM) in Orlando.

“I’m excited Chris will be part of the WSB programming leadership team,” said Ken Charles, the director of branding and programming at WSB. “His passion for the product and station will help WSB continue to be the market leader for news and entertaining talk.”

“I could not be more thrilled to be given the opportunity to be the Assistant Program Director at 95.5 WSB. To be able to work at a station of this magnitude alongside the likes of Ken Charles is a radio dream job,” said Crawford. “I never imagined I would be in this position when I arrived here in June, but I’m incredibly excited and motivated to take on this role.”