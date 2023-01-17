SiriusXM and the National Hockey League have extended an agreement that will keep coverage of NHL games on the satellite and streaming radio platform through the 2028-2029 season.

As part of the deal, SiriusXM will be the exclusive radio broadcaster of the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, which will take place in Florida from February 2 to February 4.

The deal covers SiriusXM’s services in the United States and Canada. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

SiriusXM hardware radio subscribers will be able to hear the home broadcasts of regular season games, while streaming radio listeners will have access to both home and away feeds from all 32 NHL teams. SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (Channel 91) will continue to be available on satellite and streaming radio platforms.

“Providing our listeners access to the games from their favorite NHL teams, whether they’re in the car or listening through the [SiriusXM] App, is very important to us,” Mark Redmond, the president and CEO of SiriusXM Canada, said on Tuesday. “We’re also looking forward to another season of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio continuing to provide the most in depth and entertaining coverage from the hosts and insiders our subscribers love.”

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, said hockey fans were “among the most-passionate sports fans,” and the deal with the NHL allows SiriusXM “to deliver those fans across North America comprehensive access to the league, offering them live broadcasts of every game and the only 24-7 NHL channel in audio.”

“Live sports, coupled with great, in-depth sports talk, is one of the key elements of our programming and we are very pleased to be extending our content agreement with the NHL for many more years,” Greenstein said.

“We are proud of our longstanding agreement with SiriusXM and are thrilled that it will continue,” said David Proper, the NHL’s senior executive vice president of media and international strategy. “SiriusXM has been an important provider of the NHL and has always delivered outstanding hockey coverage around the clock to dedicated fans across the U.S. and Canada. This renewal ensures SiriusXM listeners will never miss a moment of this exciting season and many more to come.”

A full list of NHL events can be found on SiriusXM’s website HERE.