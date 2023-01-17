Cumulus Shuffles Talent at Tucson Stations

Cumulus Media is moving some talent around at a pair of its Tucson radio stations as part of a revamped on-air lineup.

As part of the change-up, Bobbi Pereyda will move from mid-days on KSZR (97.5 FM, The Vibe) to the mid-day slot at sister-station KIIM (95.5 FM). Krystal Pino will move from the mid-day slot at KIIM to the mid-day slot at KSZR.

“I get the best of both worlds! I get to keep Krystal on 97.5 The Vibe and hand the keys to the midday show on KIIM to Bobbi, who has proven herself on the Vibe for the past year,” Buzz Jackson, the program director at KSZR and KIIM, said on Tuesday.

“As someone who was glued to the radio as a kid, getting the opportunity to be on The Vibe was a blessing and an incredible learning experience that opened a lot of doors,” Pereyda said. “Little did I know that the door would be right across the hall at the biggest radio station in town, KiiM-FM 99.5. I’m excited and grateful that I get to continue my radio career in my hometown with listeners and a team that feels like family.”

“I am grateful to be a part of a company that values my show and experience,” Pino said on Tuesday. “I am honored to say I worked for the legendary KIIM FM and made lifelong friends with the listeners. The next chapter begins with 97.5 The Vibe. The Vibe allows me to experience nostalgia with the music I grew up trying to record off the radio and put on my pager. So, Tucson, let’s have fun.”