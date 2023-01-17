Castle Joins ‘Mornings with Latty’ at WGKX

Renée Castle is joining Cumulus Memphis country station WGXK (105.9 FM, Kix 106) and its morning show, Mornings with Latty.

Castle was previously the evening on-air host at Beasley’s WKLB (102.5 FM) in Boston. Before that, she worked at Cumulus Nashville’s WDKF (103.3 FM).

At WGXK, Castle will work with Andrew “Latty” Latimer on the station’s morning show, which airs weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“Renée is a pro and brings a lot of energy to the show,” Morgan Bohannon, the vice president and market manager of Cumulus Memphis, said in a statement. “She and Latty had instant chemistry and sound great together.”

“I’m very excited to have Renée join the KIX 106 morning show,” said Chad Heritage, the program director at WGXK. “Her experience, passion for radio and for country music will only help make our brand even stronger. She’s a team player, and she is a great fit for our team here in Memphis.”

Danni Bruns, Operations Manager, Cumulus Memphis, added: “As KIX106 celebrates its 40th birthday this year, I can’t think of a better gift than Renee.”

“I am so thrilled to be a part of the KIX 106 family!” Castle said. “Can’t wait to hear from our listeners every morning from 6-10!”