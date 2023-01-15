Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58

Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58.

The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story.

Girton worked as an on-air host for WMJM (101.3 FM, Magic) and WGZB (96.5 FM). In a statement, a spokesperson for WMJM said listeners “had the pleasure of waking up and listening to him throughout the day for years.”

“Tim was certainly a Louisville radio legend, and will be missed by all that knew and listened to him on the radio,” the spokesperson said.

Colleagues remembered Girton fondly as well.

“Passion is the word that best describes Tim,” Mark Gunn, the vice president of programming at Aircom Media, told WDRB. “Passion about radio. Passion about his family and passion about anything he chose to do. As far as I’m concerned, one of the best and underrated talents to come from Louisville.”