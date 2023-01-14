Jones Joins WEEI as Afternoon Drive Host

Audacy’s Boston sports station WEEI (93.7 FM, New England Sports Radio) has hired Adam Jones to serve as a co-host during the afternoon drive block with Meghan Ottolini and Christian Arcand. As part of the new talent line-up, Jones & Mego will debut January 30 with the new afternoon team.

Additionally, WEEI has promoted Ken Laird from operations manager to brand manager of the station, effective immediately. Laird will oversee content strategy, talent, operations and branding for the station.

“This is the 3rd run for Adam and I working together. He’s talented, opinionated, informed and funny. Miss a day and miss a lot. Afternoons on WEEI will be can’t miss entertainment,” said Mike Thomas, the senior vice president and market manager of Audacy Boston. “Ken has stepped up and really proven himself as a leader this past year, and I’m very happy to elevate him in this new role. I know the best is yet to come.”

“Joining the team at WEEI is a lifelong dream come true,” said Jones. “For 10 years, I have approached nights like afternoon drive. I can’t wait to get started with Meghan and Christian.”

“Working at WEEI, an iconic and influential brand, has been an honor dating back to my start here in 2002,” said Laird. “To take on a Brand Manager role some twenty years later is both incredibly humbling and exciting. I can’t thank Mark Hannon and Mike Thomas enough for the guidance and opportunity they’ve given me. The sports radio ratings share in Boston is proof that the nation’s most passionate fans live here, and I’m ready for the challenge to work with this great staff to deliver the daily entertainment those fans crave.”