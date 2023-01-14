Tracy Bethea Named PD of WDIA Memphis

iHeartMedia has appointed Tracy Bethea as program director of WDIA (1070 AM), its urban oldies and classic soul station in Memphis.

Bethea will be responsible for the station’s music content, marketing, promotions, community events and on-air material. She reports to Sue “Bis Sue” Purnell, the senior vice president of programming at iHeart’s mid-South area.

“Tracy was the perfect choice as the Program Director for WDIA,” Kevin Kline, the market president, said in a statement. “She understands the legacy of being the first Black-programmed radio station in America. As WDIA celebrates 75 years of Black programming this year, Tracy’s sense of history and her relationship with Stan Bell and Bev Johnson will only keep WDIA strong for years to come.”

Bethea moves to WDIA from sister-station WHAL (95.7 FM, Hallelujah FM), where she served in the same role. She started her career at the age of 19 in WDIA’s news department.

“This is a truly an honor,” Bethea said. “My radio legacy was created at this station, and it was Bobby O’Jay that afforded me the opportunity when I was 19 years old. I look forward to returning to my roots and continuing the legacy of what makes WDIA so special to its listeners.”