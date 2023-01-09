WUMR Philadelphia Adds ‘Enrique Santos Show’

iHeartMedia’s Philadelphia Spanish CHR station WUMR (106.1 FM, Rumba) has added The Enrique Santos Show, starting Monday.

The Enrique Santos Show ​combines humor, social satire, and political commentary to bridge the cultural and generational divide of a diverse cosmopolitan audience. Santos has built an enthusiastic following with a comedic repertoire consisting of phone pranks, interviews and a trademark form of fresh and unique interaction amongst celebrities, an iHeartMedia spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are excited to add The Enrique Santos Show to Rumba 106’s all-star weekday lineup,” said Fernando Perez, Rumba 106.1 Program Director, on Monday. “I’m thrilled with the amazing on-air team we’ve been able to secure for Rumba 106.1, and we know Santos will bring ideal companionship for our audience.”

Santos will join on-air hosts Jessi Dee, DJ Jonathan and DJ Redz on WUMR.