WUMR Philadelphia Adds ‘Enrique Santos Show’

iHeartMedia’s Philadelphia Spanish CHR station WUMR (106.1 FM, Rumba) has added The Enrique Santos Show, starting Monday.
The Enrique Santos Show combines humor, social satire, and political commentary to bridge the cultural and generational divide of a diverse cosmopolitan audience. Santos has built an enthusiastic following with a comedic repertoire consisting of phone pranks, interviews and a trademark form of fresh and unique interaction amongst celebrities, an iHeartMedia spokesperson said in a statement.
“We are excited to add The Enrique Santos Show to Rumba 106’s all-star weekday lineup,” said Fernando Perez, Rumba 106.1 Program Director, on Monday. “I’m thrilled with the amazing on-air team we’ve been able to secure for Rumba 106.1, and we know Santos will bring ideal companionship for our audience.”
Santos will join on-air hosts Jessi Dee, DJ Jonathan and DJ Redz on WUMR.