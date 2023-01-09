New Board Assembled at WOMR

Provincetown’s public station WOMR (92.1 FM) has installed its new board of directors.

The board was ratified during a community meeting last November. Sheila House was elected board president, and Breon Dunigan vice-president. Tony Pierson will continue as the treasurer, and Fred Boak remains as the station’s clerk.

“Sheila House has been with the organization for many years, and returned to the board as a director in 2021. I very much look forward to working with her as well as the rest of the new board,” John Braden, WOMR’s executive director, said on Monday.

A board term is for three years. Members are allowed to serve two terms before they take a year off. Officer terms are one year long, with an option to run annually until the director terms off.

President Marcy Feller and development professional David Wilber termed off this year, and artist Mark Adams resigned, WOMR said.

“I will really miss working with Marcy, Mark, and David,” says Braden, “but I take great comfort in knowing they each take my phone call, anytime I need them! Marcy has been invaluable in her unfortunately short term as president, Mark consistently had thoughtful input, and David’s experience was very instrumental during our campaign to raise funds to upgrade our equipment.”

Other elected board members include non-profit consultant Carolyn Cason; business consultant Daniel Galagher and artist; gallery owner and musician Clark Doody.

“Our new board members come with a great deal of talents and expertise,” notes Braden.

WOMR celebrated 40 years on the air with special programming in 2022.