HGTV Star Mina Sarsiak-Hawk Launches Show

HGTV star and influencer Mina Starsiak-Hawk is launching a new show called Mina AF in partnership with AdLarge and editaudio.

Mina AF will provide an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at Mina’s real life and what it takes to be a young professional working mom juggling small children, a busy and successful home revitalization business and a television career.

“I’m so excited to have this new platform available to dig deeper into intriguing topics that people WANT to hear about but are afraid to ask about, let alone discuss in depth and openly,” Starsiak-Hawk said in a statement on Tuesday. “Let’s really get REAL with ourselves and each other and normalize some taboo topics to help others feel they have the permission and power to do the same!”

“One of the most-rewarding elements of being a producer is being a part of intimate conversations that I’d otherwise not be privy to,” said Steph Colbourn, the CEO of editaudio. “Mina AF walks a line that’s hard to achieve — finding ways to talk about an extremely vulnerable topic, like grief, with levity and witty banter. It’s awesome to have a host who is willing to ‘go there’ and also be candid with her own experiences.”

Cathy Csukas, CEO of AdLarge said, “We’ve been captivated by Mina on television and social media for years. AdLarge is thrilled to partner with her in an environment that allows her to genuinely express her personality and provide a comfortable space for not only women, but everyone to have open and candid conversations without judgment. Mina AF is exactly the type of content we are committed to providing our advertisers; authentic and compelling conversations that powerfully and personally connect with the audience.”

New episodes of Mina AF will be released on Tuesdays wherever podcasts are streamed or downloaded, starting January 10.